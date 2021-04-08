Raymond James Increases Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Price Target to $40.00

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VBTX. TheStreet upgraded Veritex from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Veritex has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $34.38.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $75.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that Veritex will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

In other Veritex news, Director John Sughrue purchased 2,500 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $64,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,454.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Kesler sold 1,770 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $49,878.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,857.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,497 shares of company stock worth $1,980,402 in the last 90 days. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Veritex by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 217,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veritex during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Veritex by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,242,000 after buying an additional 81,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at $3,133,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

