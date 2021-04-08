Raymond James Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Raymond James reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.44.

Shares of OR stock opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $13.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 283,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 246,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.