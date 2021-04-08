Raymond James Weighs in on Barrick Gold Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Raymond James issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a report issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.10 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ABX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price (down previously from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities reissued an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.33.

ABX stock opened at C$26.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$23.63 and a 12 month high of C$41.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

In other Barrick Gold news, Director John Lawson Thornton acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,625,955.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,775,451 shares in the company, valued at C$46,622,547.86.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

