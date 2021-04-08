Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

RYAM stock opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.78. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.72 million, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 3.88.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.24. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the third quarter valued at $83,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

