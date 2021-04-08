RCM Technologies, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for RCM Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RCM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.87. RCM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.41.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.16). RCM Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RCM Technologies stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of RCM Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

