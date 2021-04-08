Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Hits New 12-Month High at $326.00

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 326 ($4.26) and last traded at GBX 322.41 ($4.21), with a volume of 134740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 309 ($4.04).

The company has a market capitalization of £824.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 292.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 249.13.

About Redde Northgate (LON:REDD)

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

