Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,895 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Redwood Trust worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 19.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 35,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 169,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Redwood Trust news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $86,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $10.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 40.51%.

RWT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Redwood Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.69.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

