Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,963 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,016 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,822,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,502,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,533,000 after purchasing an additional 348,680 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 594.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,163,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413,412 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $178,574,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,920,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,791,000 after buying an additional 298,996 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RF traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.76. The company had a trading volume of 27,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,302,680. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

RF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

In other Regions Financial news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,415.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

