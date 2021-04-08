Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) CEO James Donald Hoffman Sells 5,000 Shares

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

RS stock opened at $154.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $159.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RS. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

