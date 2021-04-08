Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Director Sells $106,290.00 in Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $106,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at $518,730.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Charles J. Casamento also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total transaction of $100,890.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $35.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.30. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.20). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RLMD. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

