Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 96.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,095 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 218,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,017,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,429,000 after purchasing an additional 922,927 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at $18,802,000. Rempart Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth $16,283,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 977,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,472,000 after acquiring an additional 211,563 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,205,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,988,000 after acquiring an additional 116,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

NYSE:BMO opened at $90.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $43.26 and a 12-month high of $90.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8402 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

