Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.42% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ SNOA opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.94 million for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.78% and a negative net margin of 6.04%.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for various applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Epicyn, an antimicrobial facial cleanser; Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream for management of dry itchy skin, minor skin irritations, rashes, and inflammation caused by various skin conditions, as well as Loyon for the management of skin scaling.

