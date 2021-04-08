Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 61,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after buying an additional 23,284 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 8,736 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,425,000 after purchasing an additional 29,721 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.24.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total value of $512,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,968,764.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $86.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,081.51 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.47 and a 1-year high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

