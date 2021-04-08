Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $629,000 Position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 76.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,201 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of Regis worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Regis by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Regis by 5.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Regis by 6.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regis by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Regis during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000.

Shares of Regis stock opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.12. Regis Co. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $462.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.71.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.56). Regis had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $104.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regis Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RGS shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

