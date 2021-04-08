Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $673,000 Holdings in Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,076,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,783 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.16% of Neos Therapeutics worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Neos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of NEOS opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77. Neos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.68.

About Neos Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

