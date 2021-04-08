Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $571,000 Investment in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vericel by 66.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 27,499 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 393,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after purchasing an additional 24,657 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vericel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 204.1% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 201,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 135,458 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $55.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5,547,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. Vericel Co. has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.97.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $45.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.05 million.

In other news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $921,293.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,040,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,535,605.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

