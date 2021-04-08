Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 22,900 Shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cytosorbents were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,016,000 after purchasing an additional 68,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cytosorbents from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of Cytosorbents stock opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cytosorbents Co. has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $379.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 0.36.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

