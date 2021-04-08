Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 8,900 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,075,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,743,000 after acquiring an additional 181,916 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 325,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,439,000 after buying an additional 171,585 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1,635.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after buying an additional 165,272 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,472,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1,197.2% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 94,292 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average is $42.06. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $46.69.

