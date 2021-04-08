Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Shares Gap Up to $23.56

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.56, but opened at $24.50. Renalytix AI shares last traded at $24.19, with a volume of 8,786 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Investec lowered shares of Renalytix AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $871.78 million and a PE ratio of -147.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.36.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Renalytix AI by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI in the third quarter valued at $1,219,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Renalytix AI by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 122,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI in the third quarter valued at $2,188,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI in the fourth quarter valued at $2,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

About Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

