Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on RNLSY. DZ Bank cut Renault from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Renault stock opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82. Renault has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of -74.42 and a beta of 1.97.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

