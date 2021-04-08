renDOGE 24-Hour Volume Tops $25,626.00 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last week, renDOGE has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for $0.0620 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $191,310.52 and approximately $25,626.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00070872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.27 or 0.00262757 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.92 or 0.00781565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,009.06 or 1.00100682 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00017643 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $415.31 or 0.00716664 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol.

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

