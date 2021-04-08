Research Analysts Set Expectations for Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$420.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.89 million.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HBM. Cormark raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.30.

TSE HBM opened at C$9.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a PE ratio of -18.03. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$2.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -2.66%.

In other news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

