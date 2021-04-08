Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.64

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.64 and last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 707 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RFP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC raised Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Resolute Forest Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08. The firm has a market cap of $911.42 million, a PE ratio of -161.14 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $38,831.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 209,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Lafave sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $118,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 209,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

