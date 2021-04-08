Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Resources Connection had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.49 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

RGP traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $13.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,915. Resources Connection has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $14.56. The company has a market cap of $448.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

