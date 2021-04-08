Reviewing KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) and Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) and Snap (NYSE:SNAP) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get KLDiscovery alerts:

47.5% of Snap shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.6% of KLDiscovery shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for KLDiscovery and Snap, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLDiscovery 0 0 1 0 3.00 Snap 1 8 29 0 2.74

KLDiscovery presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.71%. Snap has a consensus price target of $66.29, indicating a potential upside of 10.05%. Given KLDiscovery’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe KLDiscovery is more favorable than Snap.

Profitability

This table compares KLDiscovery and Snap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLDiscovery -19.62% -35.43% -8.25% Snap -49.74% -48.53% -24.44%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KLDiscovery and Snap’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLDiscovery $312.05 million 1.16 -$54.01 million ($1.27) -6.69 Snap $1.72 billion 52.95 -$1.03 billion ($0.75) -80.31

KLDiscovery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Snap. Snap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KLDiscovery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

KLDiscovery has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Snap has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KLDiscovery beats Snap on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, a proprietary end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; Relativity, a document review tool; KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools; KLD Processing, a processing platform; managed review services, such as providing facilities, staffing, and expertise necessary to review large and complex data sets in various types of matters comprising litigation, investigations, and regulatory reviews; and digital forensics services. It also provides information archiving services, such as legal hold management; Office 365 migration and management; and Nebula Big Data Store, an enterprise-grade storage solution. In addition, the company offers data recovery services, including email recovery services; tape services comprising backup infrastructure migration and consolidation, legacy tape and data remediation, and recovery from physically-damaged and quickly-erased or partially-overwritten tapes; and data destruction services, as well as mobile phone repair services. Further, it provides data recovery software, such as Ontrack EasyRecovery and Ontrack PowerControls. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Snap

Snap Inc. operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for KLDiscovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLDiscovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.