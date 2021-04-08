Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Peter Svennilson Sells 27,953 Shares

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Peter Svennilson sold 27,953 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $1,274,656.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,302 shares in the company, valued at $925,771.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peter Svennilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

On Monday, April 5th, Peter Svennilson sold 18,215 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $849,729.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $45.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average is $41.74. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 191.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

RVMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.