Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHMI. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 34,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 7.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

NYSE:CHMI opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.14. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $11.04.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 78.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.37%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.