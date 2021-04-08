Rhumbline Advisers Buys New Shares in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Bluegreen Vacations as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,508,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at about $576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

BVH stock opened at $20.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.74. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $21.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $151.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.18 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

