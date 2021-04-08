Rhumbline Advisers Buys Shares of 11,368 Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Lakeland Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LAKE. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Lakeland Industries by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 70.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAKE. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 9,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $287,078.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,135.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

LAKE stock opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.03. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average of $26.38.

Lakeland Industries Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.