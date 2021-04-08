Rhumbline Advisers Has $278,000 Stock Position in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Assembly Biosciences were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,136,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 686,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 2,430.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 369,781 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 363.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 313,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,783,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 259,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 14.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,430,000 after buying an additional 152,492 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASMB stock opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $166.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $27.84.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 60.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASMB. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist cut their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

