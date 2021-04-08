Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 4,662 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Tilly’s were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after purchasing an additional 415,170 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Tilly’s in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 13.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tilly’s by 716.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 112,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tilly’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $187,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 32,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $396,656.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,383.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,644 shares of company stock worth $2,198,957 over the last ninety days. 28.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $11.87 on Thursday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.01. The firm has a market cap of $353.50 million, a P/E ratio of -91.31 and a beta of 1.94.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

