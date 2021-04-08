Rhumbline Advisers Sells 104,936 Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 104,936 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 79,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 13,217 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 73,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 76,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 150.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19,531 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NR stock opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.65. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 3.91.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.50 million. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

