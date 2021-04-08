Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $386.86

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 386.86 ($5.05) and traded as high as GBX 449 ($5.87). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 439 ($5.74), with a volume of 257,446 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 455.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 387.23. The company has a market capitalization of £285.58 million and a P/E ratio of -16.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. Ricardo’s payout ratio is -0.24%.

Ricardo Company Profile (LON:RCDO)

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

