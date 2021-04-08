Rigel Finance (RIGEL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $142,946.00

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Rigel Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $98.34 or 0.00168883 BTC on exchanges. Rigel Finance has a total market cap of $412,915.63 and $142,946.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00071536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.78 or 0.00264095 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005644 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.14 or 0.00791966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,307.82 or 1.00137729 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00018099 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.67 or 0.00703569 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance’s launch date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

