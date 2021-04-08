Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RIO. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,750 ($101.25) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,090 ($66.50) to GBX 5,740 ($74.99) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 6,020 ($78.65) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,653.33 ($73.86).

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 5,834 ($76.22) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,519 ($45.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,561 ($85.72). The company has a market cap of £94.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,826.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,378.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a GBX 288.63 ($3.77) dividend. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $119.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.64%.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total value of £297.30 ($388.42).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

