Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Shares Down 3.5%

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s share price was down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.72 and last traded at $54.89. Approximately 74,823 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 30,720,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.90.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RIOT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Riot Blockchain from $28.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.62 and a beta of 4.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.78.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 51.38% and a negative net margin of 250.06%. Research analysts predict that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIOT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 447.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 632,893 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 1,092.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 333,644 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

