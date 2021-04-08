RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

NYSEARCA RFM opened at $22.60 on Thursday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $23.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average is $21.37.

Get RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund alerts:

In other RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund news, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 3,186 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $70,665.48. Insiders have sold a total of 10,111 shares of company stock worth $224,871 over the last ninety days.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.