Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Riverview Savings Bank. The bank is a community oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to the residents of its primary market area. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and using such funds to originate fixed-rate mortgage loans and adjustable rate mortgage loans secured by one- to- four family residential real estate located in its primary market area. The bank is an active originator of residential construction loans and consumer loans. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RVSB. Raymond James boosted their price target on Riverview Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

RVSB opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Riverview Bancorp has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.83.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $14.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVSB. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Riverview Bancorp by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 795,581 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 185,038 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Riverview Bancorp by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,733,223 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 138,874 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Riverview Bancorp by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 129,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 92,090 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Riverview Bancorp by 844.5% during the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 95,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 85,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

