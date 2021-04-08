RK Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 52,235 National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 52,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,007,000. National Western Life Group makes up 11.6% of RK Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. RK Asset Management LLC owned about 1.44% of National Western Life Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 116,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,067,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 337.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 22,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

NWLI traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $251.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,580. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.38. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.21 and a 1 year high of $258.14. The stock has a market cap of $915.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.15.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $9.94 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $223.54 million during the quarter.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

