RK Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

RK Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 80,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,024,000. Campbell Soup accounts for about 3.6% of RK Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 20,266.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 7,661.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 51.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CPB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.20. 5,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,516,467. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.11 and its 200-day moving average is $47.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPB. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.27.

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 35.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

