Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

RHHVF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHVF opened at $327.09 on Thursday. Roche has a 1-year low of $308.57 and a 1-year high of $378.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $331.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.69.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

