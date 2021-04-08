Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Roxgold in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a buy rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and set a $2.80 price target on shares of Roxgold in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Roxgold in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.36.

Get Roxgold alerts:

ROGFF stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. Roxgold has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26.

About Roxgold

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Roxgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roxgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.