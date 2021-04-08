Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Given New C$2.25 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$2.40 target price on shares of Roxgold in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of TSE ROXG opened at C$1.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$655.87 million and a P/E ratio of 35.00. Roxgold has a twelve month low of C$0.83 and a twelve month high of C$1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13.

Roxgold Company Profile

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

