Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Given New C$2.25 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$2.40 target price on shares of Roxgold in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Roxgold alerts:

Shares of TSE ROXG opened at C$1.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$655.87 million and a P/E ratio of 35.00. Roxgold has a twelve month low of C$0.83 and a twelve month high of C$1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13.

Roxgold Company Profile

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the Séguéla gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in Côte d'Ivoire.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Roxgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roxgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.