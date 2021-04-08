Royal Bank of Canada Raises Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$31.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SU. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$28.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.10.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down C$0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$26.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,220,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$14.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$26.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.70. The company has a market cap of C$39.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.26 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 1.652486 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.