Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector perform” Rating for Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on JET. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £122 ($159.39) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a £122 ($159.39) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays set a £120.80 ($157.83) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £109.14 ($142.59).

Shares of JET opened at GBX 7,165 ($93.61) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,971.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8,049.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of £10.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.60. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,326 ($82.65) and a fifty-two week high of £100.50 ($131.30).

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

