RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives $93.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.11.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RPM shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get RPM International alerts:

In related news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $820,716.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,828,305.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $763,737.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in RPM International by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of RPM International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 273,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,819,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RPM traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.76. 955,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,102. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. RPM International has a 52-week low of $62.39 and a 52-week high of $98.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.14.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.