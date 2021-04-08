RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $90.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. RPM International has a 52-week low of $61.22 and a 52-week high of $98.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RPM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $763,737.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $820,716.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,828,305.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

