RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. RPM International’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

RPM opened at $90.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.14. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. RPM International has a 52-week low of $61.22 and a 52-week high of $98.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 49.51%.

Several research analysts recently commented on RPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

In other news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $820,716.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,997 shares in the company, valued at $8,828,305.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $763,737.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

