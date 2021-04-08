Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Bought by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.66. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,685.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.