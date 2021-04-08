Safehold Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Safehold in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Safehold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.46 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.08%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Safehold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Safehold stock opened at $69.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $84.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1623 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.03%.

In related news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $672,939.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $3,002,328.91. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,233 shares of company stock worth $6,383,029. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Safehold during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Safehold during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Safehold by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 117,587 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Safehold during the fourth quarter worth about $14,160,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Safehold by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

